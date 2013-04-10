Thread: MSFS2020 is overall best flight sim experience since 1982!

Just have to say that after a slow start and lots of gaps...with all the latest updates and everything available in the marketplace (great airports!) and this forum...this is BY FAR the BEST flight sim experience ever! I’ve had them all since ‘82. The graphics are insane, the real weather is more and more accurate and the flight models, navigation, FMS/autopilots (still work to do here) and performance are always getting better as Asobo responds to feedback which they have been great at. Give this more time and patience and all will agree - best ever!
Bookmarks