Thread: MSFS2020 is overall best flight sim experience since 1982!

  Today, 10:47 AM
    Michaelt
    Aug 2020
    Just have to say that after a slow start and lots of gaps...with all the latest updates and everything available in the marketplace (great airports!) and this forum...this is BY FAR the BEST flight sim experience ever! I’ve had them all since ‘82. The graphics are insane, the real weather is more and more accurate and the flight models, navigation, FMS/autopilots (still work to do here) and performance are always getting better as Asobo responds to feedback which they have been great at. Give this more time and patience and all will agree - best ever!
  Today, 10:50 AM
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Sep 2005
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    My sentiments exactly michaelt, thank you for posting.
    Tim Wright
  Today, 11:01 AM
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Mar 2005
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    I agree!
    I was a latecomer though. My first go on flight Sim was FS4.. I was blown away by that so you can imagine how I feel about the latest one


    Regards
    Steve
  Today, 11:07 AM
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy
    Apr 2020
    Chicago, IL
    yeppers, and I say kudos to Asobo for concentrating their resources now on function before form. Once all the birds are flying properly and the controls all work well, giddy-up on all sorts of scenery enhancements.

    I'm having a ball seeing the world I will never be able to visit in person.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
