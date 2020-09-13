Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Upgrading to deluxe version

    I bought the standard MSFS version from the MS store the night it was released. I wasn’t sure how it would run on my system and whether I’d use it much. It passed both tests and now I’m considering knuckling under and upgrading to the deluxe.
    But having enjoyed a pretty much glitch-free experience, I’m a bit nervous about creating problems where none exist.
    How have other’s experiences been with upgrading?
    I’ve got a few addons that I’ll remove from the community folder — the Aeromacci 339, some freeware liveries — and the YVR scenery.
    Any other advice?
    Thanks in advance
    Hi, although I haven’t upgraded myself (I bought the premium deluxe on day one, but then I was also an alpha tester) I don’t think you will have any problems upgrading. You are simply buying additional content. The main core of the sim will be the same.

    Unfortunately it will cost you though, as the upgrade price is nearly the same price as it would be to buy it as the full sim. On that basis..I would suggest you upgrade to the premium deluxe. That way it won’t cost you the same again should you decide to upgrade again later.


    Unfortunately it will cost you though, as the upgrade price is nearly the same price as it would be to buy it as the full sim. On that basis..I would suggest you upgrade to the premium deluxe. That way it won’t cost you the same again should you decide to upgrade again later.


    Yeah. Well aware of the cost and a little peeved it’s so steep for us upgraders. C’est la vie.
    Thanks for the advice. Yes, it’s the premium deluxe I’d go for. Unless I decide to save my $$ for some of the new addons in the works. Hopefully, one will be a proper float plane!
    Cheers
