Thread: Upgrading to deluxe version

Hi, although I haven’t upgraded myself (I bought the premium deluxe on day one, but then I was also an alpha tester) I don’t think you will have any problems upgrading. You are simply buying additional content. The main core of the sim will be the same.
Unfortunately it will cost you though, as the upgrade price is nearly the same price as it would be to buy it as the full sim. On that basis..I would suggest you upgrade to the premium deluxe. That way it won’t cost you the same again should you decide to upgrade again later.
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
