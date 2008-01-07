Simmers,

Is it possible to create flight school flight plans where the AI aircraft of the flight schools do their usual circular touch and goes?

Here in Central Florida there are several flight schools which have their students doing touch and goes at several airports throughout the day and evenings after dark.

At KMLB there is the Florida Institute of Technology Flight School in their white over red PA28s and C172s as well as twin engines for more advanced students.

Just "up the road" is a flight school at KCOI which uses white over blue PA28s and twin engine aircraft.

Just "down the road" at KVRB there are a couple of schools which use all white PA28s.

Do either FS9 or FSX allow for AI circular touch and goes?

Thanks,
Lee