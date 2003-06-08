Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Random websites opening when in FlightSim.

    Random websites opening when in FlightSim.

    Whenever I open FlightSim another random website opens as well, when I click to close it another opens next to it.
    I'm still on Windows 7, using Chrome browser.

    Anybody else having this issue, any ideas please?

    Col.
    piet06273
    piet06273 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Posts
    97

    Random websites opening when in FlightSim.

    Do you have any Internet Security or Virus scanner in your system?
