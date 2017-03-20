Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Fsx

    N101ST
    Default Fsx

    Hello.

    Are many folks still flying FSX? I have a bunch of freeware, mostly GA, aircraft panels and gauges I have been building and wondered if they may be worth uploading. Mostly 2d since I cant do much to change VC panels (although if developers are reading this...I am willing to!!)

    One such...

    Early Bobcat Panel with era correct gauges.

    Thanks,
    Scott
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Bobcat.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 252.3 KB  ID: 225058  
