Thread: Best disk to use for new FS2020 installation

I am going to build a new Windows computer to be used mostly for FS2020 (which I haven't purchased yet). I have purchased 2 NVMe SSD drives, one 500GB and one 2TB. I was thinking I would use the 500GB as the system boot drive (C:\) and install FS2020 to the 2TB drive, so I'd have plenty of room to segregate downloads and installs of scenery, livery and other FS related items. I have some additional HDD's and SSD's (not NVMe) that I could possibly pull from an older computer.
But, in reading various posts, I believe that FS will install certain files (all files?) to the C:\users\[username]\app data directory. Is this correct? If so, is that where the FS "community" folder resides (which I understand can be large)? Would this be different if during installation, the user selects a drive other than C:\ as the installation drive for FS2020.
Just looking for some thoughts on the best way to set up and segregate directories FS uses to be away from the system OS to the maximum extent possible.
Of course, I am hoping that installing to a non-default directory would not adversely affect the ability to install future FS updates. If FS2020 and its updates can't deal well with a non-default installation location, I'd like to hear about that before I start the system build.
Thanks for any help on this.
Bookmarks