Thread: Best disk to use for new FS2020 installation

    ed1
    I am going to build a new Windows computer to be used mostly for FS2020 (which I haven't purchased yet). I have purchased 2 NVMe SSD drives, one 500GB and one 2TB. I was thinking I would use the 500GB as the system boot drive (C:\) and install FS2020 to the 2TB drive, so I'd have plenty of room to segregate downloads and installs of scenery, livery and other FS related items. I have some additional HDD's and SSD's (not NVMe) that I could possibly pull from an older computer.

    But, in reading various posts, I believe that FS will install certain files (all files?) to the C:\users\[username]\app data directory. Is this correct? If so, is that where the FS "community" folder resides (which I understand can be large)? Would this be different if during installation, the user selects a drive other than C:\ as the installation drive for FS2020.

    Just looking for some thoughts on the best way to set up and segregate directories FS uses to be away from the system OS to the maximum extent possible.

    Of course, I am hoping that installing to a non-default directory would not adversely affect the ability to install future FS updates. If FS2020 and its updates can't deal well with a non-default installation location, I'd like to hear about that before I start the system build.

    Thanks for any help on this.
    g7rta
    Hi, your first idea of installing Windows on the smaller drive & MSFS on the larger one is fine. That is what I have done.
    MSFS will install a small part of the sim on your C drive & it will then ask where you want the main part installing.
    I chose D:/MSFS & the community folder is in there too and very easy to find.
    I wouldn’t bother putting any old drives in though.

    ed1
    OK, thanks, Steve. I guess there's no problem with installing the bulk of FS away from the C:\ drive. Also no problem for updates?

    I see from your post info that you have 64GB of RAM. So far my research has told me that 32GB is enough. But I could be persuaded. Do you have any comment on that?

    And I see you have a 1000W power supply. I am trying to decide between 1000W titanium and 1300W platinum. I know the larger is probably overkill. I plan on getting a large monitor, RTX 3080 or better graphics card (if I can find one at MSRP), and flight controls from Honeycomb. The online calculators are predicting a peak power draw of 700 watts or so. I always thought it was good to almost double expected use so as not to stress the power supply components. I know peak power efficiency begins at around 50% of maximum. Do you have any thoughts on the size of power supply?

    Thank you again.
    g7rta
    You won’t have any problems with updates doing it this way. I find it works quite well. I upgraded my pc a few months back (I pretty much bought a new one) and went for 64gb but.. you’re right. 32gb would have been enough. PSU’s often get overlooked. I went for the 1000w so that I’ve got plenty of power for if/when I upgrade the GPU to a 30 series. 1300w is probably overkill.. but won’t do any harm.
    As for the 3090 cards... I actually had a quick look for some the other day (after watching a YouTube video) but... there aren’t any available anywhere (at any normal price anyway) besides I can’t really afford one just yet. If I did decided to upgrade my RTX2080ti, then anything less than a 3090 wouldn’t be worth it.

    As for Honeycomb... I recommend them! I don’t know the current stock levels of the yoke, but I’m guessing you might struggle to find one at the moment (just like the RTX3090)
    I ordered the Honeycomb Bravo Throttle console with Amazon... last May! I’m still waiting.
    I had an email last week, giving an ETA of March 1st.
    I’ve had several ETA’s over the last few months (although this time it might happen)

    sfojimbo
    16 GB is enough for MSFS2020.
