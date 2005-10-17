Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Jittery Flight Control Surfaces

  Today, 04:22 PM #1
    mlockett216
    mlockett216
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Posts
    1

    Default Jittery Flight Control Surfaces

    If you don't think this is weird, I don't blame you.

    I am 75 years old. I haven't played a vide game since Commander Keen in the 80s, so, naturally, FS 2020 is a bit intimidating to me to say the least. This is big stuff, and it's not a game. Accordingly, learning it is extremely difficult, seeing as there is no manual ... anywhere that I can find. My best resource turned out to be YouTube. I've watched literally every video about FS 2020, but nowhere can I find what to do do about a problem I'm having with 'jittery flight control surfaces.'

    So I'm sitting on the runway ready to take off and all my control surfaces are shaking erratically. I mean REALLY shaking, so, as a retired Certified Electronic & Computer Technician and Automation Controls Specialist, I figure to put some of that experience to work on the problem.

    Here's my system:

    • MS FS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition
    • Logitech Flight Control Yoke with Quadrant
    • Thrustmaster Rudder Controller
    • PXN 2113 Joystick Controller
    • Macally LED Mouse
    • Redragon Gaming Keyboard

    Okay, I took apart the yoke. Yeah, I know, but techs don't give a rats ass about warranties. I Replaced the existing controller board with a BU0836 joystick controller. I put a 0.1µf capacitor between the center pins of the pots to ground, thinking that it would filter out any noise of the pot center arm wiper. I then went to the Sensitivity charts and the movements were smooth and followed the yoke and rudder movements exactly. Yet, when I go to fly, the ailerons and rudder were shaking like they had ants in there junk.

    This leads me to believe that the problem lies in the software. Who ya gonna call?
  Today, 07:42 PM #2
    PROWLER41
    PROWLER41
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Posts
    4

    Default jittery controls

    I'm in the same situation on the controls. I built a new computer and bought the honeycomb yoke.The first flight seemed to be okay and then the updates showed up and everything went downhill from there.
    I have uninstalled and reinstalled the software and no change after 4 times.
    I have contacted the companies support dept. and no real help.

    I have to move my yoke 30 to 40 degrees for the yoke in the cockpit to move. If i take off in the 172 i either roll to the left or go into a loop attitude.

    I agree it is a software problem.
  Today, 07:45 PM #3
    sfojimbo
    sfojimbo
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    193

    I suspect ripple from the power supply. I have had similar problems with a Logitech throttle quadrant which I eventually solved by putting 1000mfd electrolytics on the 5v leads inside the quadrant. Then I noticed that I had some wiggle in the rudder, so I put a big bypass cap in the pedals too and that went away.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
  Today, 08:52 PM #4
    sfojimbo
    sfojimbo
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    193

    Edit:
    Lockett now that I re-read your post and notice that your sensitivities are stable, I doubt that it is a PS issue. It sounds as if this is another case of double assignments. When you assign a command to two different sources you can wind up with the jiggle you describe.

    You have both a joystick and a yoke? If so that must be your problem.

    Prowler, have you checked your sensitivity setting for the yoke? And you should also search to see if you have double assignments.

    In either case, it's not "software", there's a million of these installations in use, the software is fundamentally OK.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
