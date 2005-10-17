Thread: Jittery Flight Control Surfaces

If you don't think this is weird, I don't blame you.
I am 75 years old. I haven't played a vide game since Commander Keen in the 80s, so, naturally, FS 2020 is a bit intimidating to me to say the least. This is big stuff, and it's not a game. Accordingly, learning it is extremely difficult, seeing as there is no manual ... anywhere that I can find. My best resource turned out to be YouTube. I've watched literally every video about FS 2020, but nowhere can I find what to do do about a problem I'm having with 'jittery flight control surfaces.'
So I'm sitting on the runway ready to take off and all my control surfaces are shaking erratically. I mean REALLY shaking, so, as a retired Certified Electronic & Computer Technician and Automation Controls Specialist, I figure to put some of that experience to work on the problem.
Here's my system:
• MS FS 2020 Premium Deluxe Edition
• Logitech Flight Control Yoke with Quadrant
• Thrustmaster Rudder Controller
• PXN 2113 Joystick Controller
• Macally LED Mouse
• Redragon Gaming Keyboard
Okay, I took apart the yoke. Yeah, I know, but techs don't give a rats ass about warranties. I Replaced the existing controller board with a BU0836 joystick controller. I put a 0.1µf capacitor between the center pins of the pots to ground, thinking that it would filter out any noise of the pot center arm wiper. I then went to the Sensitivity charts and the movements were smooth and followed the yoke and rudder movements exactly. Yet, when I go to fly, the ailerons and rudder were shaking like they had ants in there junk.
This leads me to believe that the problem lies in the software. Who ya gonna call?
Bookmarks