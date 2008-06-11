Thread: Dino Cattaneo S3B "Viking"

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Dino Cattaneo S3B "Viking"

    Awhile back I was backing up my files to an external hard drive and guess I overloaded it anyway it spit the bit and lost the last three years of the work I had with my FSX addons. Only the last three years since I had backup aircraft on another drive While going through everything I have lost my copy of Dino Cattaneo's S3B "Viking". I can't seem to find it online anywhere. Does anyone know where I might find it?
    Mike G.
    http://indiafoxtecho.blogspot.com/20...0-release.html

    Scroll down on the right side until you see it!

    http://indiafoxtecho.blogspot.com/20...0-release.html

    Scroll down on the right side until you see it!

    Thank you very much. Since the FSX is getting old it is getting more and more difficult to find things like the Irris F16D and F14 which I still have. I thought they had the Viking Tracker as well but can't find that either.
    Mike G.
