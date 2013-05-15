I Found this post in FScom.
The OP got no takers .
I have the same problem.
Any thoughts ,ideas ,work arounds etc........



YBCS !!!
Hello All,
I run FS2004 and FsNavigator with VOZ for the Australian Scenery. At Cairns YBCS I am missing the main runway in FsNav.
The secondary runway and all the Navaids are OK. It means that, when flying the B-737 or the A-320 I cannot enter a
course for an ILS to RWY15 in the FMS. The runway does appear in Fs2004 but not FsNav. Tried all I could... recreated
the database for FsNav, changed the AFCAD for YBCS to no avail. It is frustrating as I am a member of QVA, an Australian
Vitual Airline and my next Checkride to upgrade to CAT III just happens to be an ILS RWY15 at Cairns YBCS !!!
Cheers...Claude/Andy