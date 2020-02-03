I have 4 flyable B727's. I've installed a panel titled B727-2 in all 4. It's an FSX panel from Perfect Flight.

Two of the aircraft fly perfectly on a/p but the 2 others have issues tracking Heading mode. The 2 aircraft bank one way, then the other, either side of the set Heading, rolling further each time until they fall from the sky. I can't see it's a panel cfg problem if it works fine on 2 aircraft but I've scanned through both the rogue aircraft's cfg files to see if I can spot something likely to affect them. I'm afraid I don't know enough about the config files so can anyone suggest what parameter might cause this to happen?

Many thanks.

Allan