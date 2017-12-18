Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: CLS A340-500/600 VC windows are grey!!

  1. Today, 10:53 AM #1
    Horacios
    Horacios is online now Member
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Holland
    Posts
    122

    Unhappy CLS A340-500/600 VC windows are grey!!

    Hi,

    A question, the Windows in the VC are completely grey, I can not see outside, maybe someone can help me with this issue??

    Thanks!!

    Cub51
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:01 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,168

    Default

    Installation of the product is straightforward enough. Insert the DVD in your drive and the self-executing installation program starts. It will even find FSX for you, which is cool if you’re like me and your installation is non-standard. The software though is not without bugs. DX 10 users will find when they launch the airplane for the first time that the windows are grayed out in the virtual cockpit. The problem is easily fixed, if you know what to do. Users must go to the Just Flight web site, find the Technical Support links for the A-340 and scroll all the way to the bottom of the page. There you will find a link for a patch that fixes the window problem. Considering that the software has been in release for more than a year, this should be written into the DVD. Once the patch is installed, the view out the windows works fine.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. CLS A340/500/600 Question about the course button
    By Horacios in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-18-2017, 05:01 PM
  2. AWG Simulations Livery Expansion Pack for the CLS A340-500/600 !!
    By ShawnB12 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-12-2012, 03:58 PM
  3. A Fictional Air France A340-500 Or 600 and Swiss International A340-500.
    By aces6 in forum Painter's Workshop
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-29-2011, 01:02 PM
  4. CLS A340-500/600 Problem
    By chris265 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-28-2011, 09:05 PM
  5. CLS A340-500/600 Autopilot Help Needed
    By jomni in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-11-2010, 09:43 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules