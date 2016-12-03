If you’re new to MSFS or flightsim.com, you might not be aware of the tremendous amount of information available in the archives here.
I dug up this article from 2010 by retired AA pilot Anthony Vallillo about flying the famous Canarsie Approach at JFK.
Flying this approach in MSFS, with its incredible scenery, really is an amazing “as real as it gets” experience. There’s plenty of YouTube videos of the real word landings to watch for comparisons.
Search for Tony’s other articles too. They’re really informative.
Happy flying.

https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/conte...?1784-Canarsie