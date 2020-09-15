Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: msfs 2020 installation issues

  1. Today, 09:17 AM #1
    cobra427
    cobra427 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Posts
    1

    Default msfs 2020 installation issues

    Hi All,
    Just joined the forum and this is my first post...
    My name is Stan Davies and I live in the North West of England in the city of Chester.
    Ive bought MSFS 2020 for my Granddaughter (13) as she wants to train as a pilot - her Dad works for Airbus. I ended up having to build a gaming pc to run it, but thats another story..
    Ive spent about 10 hours installing FS but Im having issues with launching as the app required the "game cd" every time I try to launch. I searched the web all day yesterday to find a solution but no luck.
    Is there anyone here who may be able to help/advise..?
    Thanks,
    Stan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:56 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    900

    Default

    Hi, welcome to the forum!
    I’m assuming you’ve got the MS Store download version? I think some people with this problem have simply logged out of the store & back in. No doubt somebody will correct me on that.
    I would recommend downloading all the updates in the store though. Also when you downloaded the sim, did you also download Digital Ownership? If not, then that is a must.
    Hope this helps

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Landing issues with MSFS 2020
    By redbird1 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-30-2020, 04:51 PM
  2. It's not MSFS 2020, it's MSFS
    By Seanmo in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 38
    Last Post: 09-15-2020, 06:58 AM
  3. MSFS 2020 and accessory keypads like a nostromo n52 - Help understanding installation
    By ahahlberg in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-23-2020, 06:38 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules