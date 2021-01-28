Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: DC Designs plans: Stearman, Tomcat, Concorde, Thunderbolt...

    Default DC Designs plans: Stearman, Tomcat, Concorde, Thunderbolt...

    Amazing news, including also an F15 Eagle's update...
    Full story here:
    https://www.facebook.com/DC-Designs-2156295428024778/
    WOW!!
    Sounds good 😀

    (Although the link is no good to me as it requires a Facebook account)


    Regards
    Steve
