The Airbus A300B4-200 in the older Continental livery! I like to use this aircraft for practicing ILS approach to landings between Palm Beach International and Miami International. It is a larger aircraft, but has a user friendly panel and the aircraft always seems to do what I ask it to! Definitely a keeper for me!

Cruising down the Atlantic coastline, on my way to the approach to RWY 30 at Miami International
Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-1-29_21-9-12-596.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 225.3 KB  ID: 225054

On final to RWY 30, all is good! Nice relaxing flight!
Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-1-29_21-25-16-872.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 341.6 KB  ID: 225055

Rick