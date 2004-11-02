Fltpln.org
Back in the day (circa 1998) before everything migrated to the internet, MSFS came with a thick, bound manual that included, among other things, radio-navigation frequencies--VOR, ADF, DME, ILS, and the like--for a number of airports (either that, or they were actually in the program; my memory hazes over). In MSFS 2020, the most you'll get is radio frequencies for automated local weather and ATIS. Sorely in need of a navigation tool to assist my benighted attempts to land at Watsonville, CA municipal airport--our local field--I went to Google and discovered Fltpln.org. And there I found the localizer frequency for runway 20 at Watsonville. I dialed it into my Logitech radio stack, set to "active," and it worked. You can look up any airport in the U.S., Canada, and Central America, and I think part of S. America) and get radio frequencies, charts, etc.
I'm sure many other members here are aware of this resource, which is available as an app for smart phones and tablets, and free unless you want to use it to file actual, real-life flight plans, but I just wanted to pass my discovery along.
