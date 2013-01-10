Thread: Logitech throttle and rudder issues

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Logitech throttle and rudder issues

    Logitech throttle and rudder issues

    While practicing landing today "at" our local muni airport (and slowly, very slowly getting better at it), I encountered a bug of some kind with my throttle lever. Sitting on the runway prior to takeoff, the throttle was unresponsive. The engine was at 2500-plus rpms no matter whether I pushed the lever forward or pulled it back. I "escaped" the flight to check the control axes and they were working. I went back to the main menu, reselected the airport, etc. and started a new flight. This time the throttle worked properly. In another instance (or two), while taxiing subsequent to landing, I was unable the throttle back the engine. Again, no matter how I pushed, pulled the throttle lever, the rpms were stubbornly stuck at around 2500 and the plane took off from the taxiway. (Good thing I wasn't flying in a real-world/multiplayer situation.) That would've been embarrassing. Anyway, has anybody else run into a problem like this with their Logitech throttle quadrant?

    Second, I'm having a devil of a time with my rudder pedals. Again, while taxiing, I end up with the Cessna 152 weaving around like a drunken sailor. I'm either applying too much rudder, or my physical setting on the pedal dial and/or my settings in the sim are too sensitive. Recommendations, anyone?
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    One thing that could possibly be that cause of your throttle problem is that there may be a double assignment of throttle control. Go to controls --> power --> throttle with the filter set to all and make sure that the only throttle assignment is the one you are using: the throttle quadrant. You'll have to do this for your yoke or joystick too, lest one of those buttons are assigned to the throttle. If there is something else controlling the throttle delete it.

    Asobo has made ground control too squirrely, we need to have the rudder sensitivity detuned, I have both the plus and minus set at -60% and it's still far too touchy on the runway. Real planes are happy to track straight ahead if there's no crosswind.
    i7-10700K, ASUS Prime Z490-P motherboard, 32 gig, GTX 1080 Ti, 1TB M2 drive, Thrustmaster T16000M, Logitech Rudder Pedals , xbox controller.
