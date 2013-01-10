Thread: Logitech throttle and rudder issues

Logitech throttle and rudder issues
While practicing landing today "at" our local muni airport (and slowly, very slowly getting better at it), I encountered a bug of some kind with my throttle lever. Sitting on the runway prior to takeoff, the throttle was unresponsive. The engine was at 2500-plus rpms no matter whether I pushed the lever forward or pulled it back. I "escaped" the flight to check the control axes and they were working. I went back to the main menu, reselected the airport, etc. and started a new flight. This time the throttle worked properly. In another instance (or two), while taxiing subsequent to landing, I was unable the throttle back the engine. Again, no matter how I pushed, pulled the throttle lever, the rpms were stubbornly stuck at around 2500 and the plane took off from the taxiway. (Good thing I wasn't flying in a real-world/multiplayer situation.) That would've been embarrassing. Anyway, has anybody else run into a problem like this with their Logitech throttle quadrant?
Second, I'm having a devil of a time with my rudder pedals. Again, while taxiing, I end up with the Cessna 152 weaving around like a drunken sailor. I'm either applying too much rudder, or my physical setting on the pedal dial and/or my settings in the sim are too sensitive. Recommendations, anyone?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
