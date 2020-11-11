Just a quick note regarding Working Title mods for the G36 and G1000. Copied the unzipped files into the Community folder with dismal results. Back to their website, followed the directions, moved everything out of the Community folder, placed G1000 mod and then G36 mod and... Voila! Works as advertised. Now have to add the other mods one by one and see if there is a conflict with any of them. Thanks to the developers! Much improved aircraft and avionics, happy camper. Still can't fly a hot air balloon, but this is helping, twice as many successful flights as crashes! LOL!