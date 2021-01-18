Hello all,

This I post this in the hopes it's the best forum to bring this up. If not, my apologies beforehand.

In 2019 I was fortunate to order and pay for both the Honeycomb Alpha yoke and Bravo throttle from SimWare. I received the yoke in 2019, no problems at all. I received notification in early December 2020 that my throttle had been shipped via DHL and received the tracking number. I checked the shipping status daily. The last update was on 12/29/2020 which stated it was at the DHL facility waiting for transport to the US and then to be handed off to the USPS for final delivery. I receive the same status to this day. Really, a whole month? Despite multiple email inquiry's to both SimWare (one to Aerosoft just today since they are now responsible) and DHL, I have yet to receive any responses. Very frustrating to say the least!

-Does anyone know why it would take so long to ship? I realize it's a different world than it was in 2019
- Does anyone have a different contact for either company besides what is on their public websites? I really don't want to have to make
international phone calls if I can avoid it.

I'm trying to be patient, but good grief!

Thanks!