Hi guys, can someone help me, I'm trying to purchase the monthly subscription on RFS Flight SIM for € 3.99. In settings it shows that the purchase /subscription is valid but when I return back to the main menu to play online /access more aircrafts, I get an error message that sez subscription is already active on another device, please link that device to Google or Facebook.

I dont got acces to my old phone anymore, can someone help me?