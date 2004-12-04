Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Intruder

  Today, 11:41 AM
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    Sep 2009
    Georgia
    Default Intruder

    Here are some shots of an FSX Grumman Navy EA-6B "Intruder" converted over to FS2020 flying around the area of Jacksonville Naval Air Station (KNIP) in Florida.

    [click on the shots for a larger view]

  Today, 12:31 PM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Jan 2012
    San Francisco, California
    Nice pics! EA-6b would be a "Prowler" not "Intruder".
