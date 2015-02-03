Thread: Should I be using "acceleration" and have "Preview Direct X 10" checked?

Hi all, I has also posted this in another thread on stuttering issues. I wanted to get this part out here under it's own topicWhen I installed FSX originally on this PC I started by installing out of the box, (Gold deluxe version) then renamed the installs etc and copied my old FSX folder in from my old WIN-7 PC. I was reading out there in Google land so many mixed statements about the "acceleration" that I do not recall installing it, as seemed most stated not to. I do in fact have SP-2 installed though. My install is on a secondary SSD, H:/FSXAlso, I have the "Preview DX-10" unchecked.Are either / both of these necessary? Sys specs in my signature. FSX runs great other than the occasional micro freezes.We went through just about everything regarding the occasional freezes here:Thanks!Mike