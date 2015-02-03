Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Should I be using "acceleration" and have "Preview Direct X 10" checked?

  1. Today, 08:15 AM #1
    MikeDV
    MikeDV is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    63

    Default Should I be using "acceleration" and have "Preview Direct X 10" checked?

    Hi all, I has also posted this in another thread on stuttering issues. I wanted to get this part out here under it's own topic

    When I installed FSX originally on this PC I started by installing out of the box, (Gold deluxe version) then renamed the installs etc and copied my old FSX folder in from my old WIN-7 PC. I was reading out there in Google land so many mixed statements about the "acceleration" that I do not recall installing it, as seemed most stated not to. I do in fact have SP-2 installed though. My install is on a secondary SSD, H:/FSX

    Also, I have the "Preview DX-10" unchecked.

    Are either / both of these necessary? Sys specs in my signature. FSX runs great other than the occasional micro freezes.

    We went through just about everything regarding the occasional freezes here:

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...ry-few-seconds

    Thanks!

    Mike
    Dell XPS 8930 Core I9-9900 3.10 GHz, Windows 10 Pro 64-bit, 32GB RAM @2666 Mhz, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, 1 + 2 TB SSD’s and 1 + 2 TB spinner sata’s, Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas X, FS9, FSX, MSFS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:27 AM #2
    mallcott
    mallcott is offline Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    UK
    Posts
    5,140

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by MikeDV View Post
    Hi all, I has also posted this in another thread on stuttering issues. I wanted to get this part out here under it's own topic

    When I installed FSX originally on this PC I started by installing out of the box, (Gold deluxe version) then renamed the installs etc and copied my old FSX folder in from my old WIN-7 PC. I was reading out there in Google land so many mixed statements about the "acceleration" that I do not recall installing it, as seemed most stated not to. I do in fact have SP-2 installed though. My install is on a secondary SSD, H:/FSX

    Also, I have the "Preview DX-10" unchecked.

    Are either / both of these necessary? Sys specs in my signature. FSX runs great other than the occasional micro freezes.

    We went through just about everything regarding the occasional freezes here:

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...ry-few-seconds

    Thanks!

    Mike
    If you have a `DX10 Preview` button then you have Accceleration-equivalent already.

    Is the sim loaded on SSD or HD? if SSD then try `trimming` it.
    If HD then defrag that
    Then switch OFF whetever you use for Antivirus.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:30 AM #3
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,338

    Default

    SP2 and Acceleration are mutually exclusive, so IF you install Acceleration you should first remove SP2. Acceleration is something I never got, so I don't know all the details but I understand there are additional aircraft and features with it.

    Checking DX10 is strictly optional, and while it gives you certain "preview" features, there can be some incompatibility, but you can try it and if you don't like you can then uncheck it, so you decide that one.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:35 AM #4
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,164

    Default

    If you check the box for DX10 Preview, you will have a difference is some of the visuals but there will be problems noticed like aircraft that won't show or have missing parts. You can purchase Steve's DX10 fixer that will take care of that.

    By installing Acceleration, you will gain a few more aircraft (I think) like the F-16 and have aircraft carrier launch and recover capabilities.
    Also a few more Missions to fly!

    There are a few freeware aircraft that will need Acceleration installed to give functionality to the panels and some actions.

    Hope this helps!

    And, of course, Larry Beats me to it!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Direct X 10 preview? Direct X 10 fixer?
    By beany_bot in forum FSX
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 03-02-2015, 03:35 PM
  2. Have you checked HDD prices lately?
    By N069NT in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-08-2011, 10:09 PM
  3. Direct X 10 Preview and White Planes
    By khaos526 in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 09-30-2011, 12:03 PM
  4. Does REX2 work with DX10 Preview Checked?
    By ThePlainsman in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 07-21-2010, 07:14 PM
  5. Does Direct X 10 help FS2004 anymore the Direct X 9 would?
    By SMF Frequent Flyer in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-22-2009, 08:22 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules