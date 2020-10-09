Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: AP in A320 still not working

    Default AP in A320 still not working

    Hi At the risk of being shouted down I still cant get my AP to work the co- pilot is great does a good job but would like to try and get AP working ,also how do I set the transponder i assume thats what gives the squawk code is set my flight is always getting cancelled because i dont put the squawk in sheeeesh .As a matter of interest does it matter which livery you use ?with the A320 i seem to remember reading a post that said it did.Any advice /help would be much appreciated thanks.
    I think if you want the Neo to work anywhere close to properly you need to get the Flybywire mod for it.

    https://github.com/flybywiresim/a32nx

    Hi thanks for your reply I do have the mod lol but its still not working its wanting to go right and nose dives to the ground if i let it but co- pilot puts it on track again strange co- pilot working well but Ap is pants Which ver should i have Stable or dev release ?
