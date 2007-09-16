Thread: Cannot get pushback or reverse to work

After many many attempts and even watching a Youtube tutorial video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eRceRi7Lq0&t=972s)I cannot get the pushback tug to hook up with my Beechcraft and push back. I even selected the same departure airport (MMUN) as used in the Youtube video in case there was some problem with my departure airport of choice and still it will not pushback.
I start engines, alternators on, select ATC, request clearance and acknowledge, set transponder code and active, rqeuest taxi and acknowledge (exactly as per the video) and then ground services.
That's where it all goes 'pear shaped',
Firstly the tug lined up to the right of the nose wheel and ended up under that aircraft. I stopped pushback and tried again. This time the tug would not even attempt to connect with the nosewheel.
What am I doing wrong which the author o the video does correctly?
I cannot just taxi foward otherwise I will have a dismembered pushback tug operator!
I thought then I should reverse the aircraft using reverse thrust.
I press the F2 key (brake is released) - the aircraft does not move. I then drag the throttles back into the -15% reverse position but the aircraft still refuses to move. Once again what am I doing that is incorrect?
