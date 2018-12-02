Hi all,

Managed to get SimDirector to work. Have converted my scenery to BGL form using Scenery Shortcut, but for some reason the objects won't show. I tried creating an Addon Scenery file (I used a different name, would that matter?) and still had no luck. I tried placing it in either the World or Global scenery folders under P3Dv4 scenery but still had the same problem. Interesting point is that one of my bgl files that I did a while back does work when placed in the world scenery folder. Anyway, any ideas? Let me know, please!

Kind regards,

Ralie