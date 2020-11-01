Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Looking for a very specific model of Boeing 707

  Yesterday, 11:08 PM
    old_wombat's Avatar
    old_wombat
    Default Looking for a very specific model of Boeing 707

    In about 1983 (!), I purchased and built a polystyrene model of a then BOAC Boeing 707. It may have been an "Airfix" model. There are two specific features of it that I remember. It had the "double bubble" fuselage (ie, sort of peanut like cross section), and it had the cluster of exhaust pipes (I think 8) for each engine. Is such a model available for download? I am looking for a detailed static model (which I can make from a flying one using MCX) that I can paint in modern Qantas colours for a diorama.
    Steve from Murwilllumbah.
  Yesterday, 11:30 PM
    old_wombat's Avatar
    old_wombat
    Looks like this one here. Well at least these look like the right engines.


    Attachment 225040
    Steve from Murwilllumbah.
