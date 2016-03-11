Thread: FSUIPC Rudder Stuck

Results 1 to 1 of 1

FSUIPC Rudder Stuck

    I have the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Precision Joystick. For whatever reason, it doesn't seem to get along well with FSUIPC. Any aircraft I select to fly, I noticed the plane would turn to the left or right while taxing. I forgot all about FSUIPC and was solely concentrating on recalibrating the joystick. However, when I checked FSUIPC, I noticed that the rudder was not set to 0 (see below). How can I change this so the rudder sits in the right position, so while taxiing or flying without AP, the plane will not automatically bank left or right?
