Lukla Airport
aka: Tenzing–Hillary Airport
ICAO: VNLK
Found at 27°41'9.56"N 86°44'3.70"E in Google Earth.
My suggestion for getting a 172 down:
Line up about a mile and a quarter out near the canyon wall west of Luka at about 9300 ft and 100kts or so, this is about a thousand feet above the runway. Use two notches of flaps, leaving another notch so that you can still add more drag if needed. Mid valley, 85kts; about 1/8th mile from the trees (at 75kts) reduce power to 10% and come over the trees at about 50 kts; adjust power as needed from there. If you do that, you'll have a safe landing every time. But don't stop in the middle of the runway or you'll have a fight to get going again. You may have to coast backwards and turn sideways on the runway in order to get a rolling start uphill, so that you can take off again.
Next comes the TBM 930, which is not so easy, but doable. TBM stall speeds with a light load:
Flaps up 70
Half flaps 66
Full flaps 57
With the TBM you need to hug the west canyon wall at 9300 feet and 120kts with landing gear already down to reduce workload, putting in full flaps as you line up to the runway. Mid valley you should be trying to stabilize the airspeed to about 80kts; at the trees, 74kts.
Let's hear suggestions on how to make getting down in one piece more likely.
Next comes the Caravan and whatever else anybody wants to try.
Then let's see if anybody can get the 747 to land and roll on the runway.
