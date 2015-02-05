HI GUYS, COUPLE QUICK QUESTIONS. Can you have both walk & follow AND active camera at the same time. I have Active Camera which is great for choosing my seat, so to speak. But for walking around outside I believe walk and follow is better,

AND, is it true that Active Camera is no longer supported for FS9. I ask only cause I'm afraid if I ever have to reload my FS9 I won't be able to reload my Active Camera. In the old days you would just send an email with your reg code and the guy (I forget his name) would send you an update code to relaunch it. If true, that's disappointing, if the maker was gonna abandon it he should have provided a permanent code for you to turn it back on. But maybe I'm wrong.