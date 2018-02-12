Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: FS2020 - Ultra-wide monitor questions

    Question FS2020 - Ultra-wide monitor questions

    I am in the process of researching and buying hardware for a new Windows build to be used almost exclusively for FS2020. I am wondering about how ultra-wide displays work to display FS content.

    If I consider a flat, 16:9 display to be "normal" and capable of displaying the full intended content of FS, how does an ultra-wide monitor with 21:9 or more ratio display content? Is the normal content stretched to fill the screen? Are the top and bottom of the 16:9 image cut off, leaving a shorter, wider image that can be scaled to the display size? I see some 49" ultra-wides for sale with 32:9 ratios. Would these in effect show only a narrow ribbon of the full vertical image, again with top and bottom cut off?

    Just wondering how this works. I am certainly no display expert.

    What I am trying to figure out is whether with an ultra-wide display in cockpit view showing the instruments, the remaining view out the windshield is reduced to a very small image. And whether there is really enough vertical screen space to show both instruments and a decent view out the windshield.

    I understand that FS2020 does not support multiple monitors. So it would not be possible to have a second monitor just displaying the instrument panel, correct?

    Thanks for any info/guidance.
    Last edited by ed1; Today at 03:41 PM.
