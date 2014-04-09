Hi
so the other day i was watching mayday tv series and they aired the episode about the
West Air Sweden Flight 294 crash due to A malfunction in one of the aircraft's inertial reference units.

"The final report was published by SHK on 12 December 2016.[3] The inquiry reached the following conclusion:

The accident was caused by insufficient operational prerequisites for the management of a failure in a redundant system.

Contributing factors were:
The absence of an effective system for communication in abnormal and emergency situations.
The flight instrument system provided insufficient guidance about malfunctions that occurred.
The initial manoeuver that resulted in negative G-load probably affected the pilots' ability to manage the situation in a rational manner."

i was a little disappointed by the fact that the investigation mostly points to "the lack of communication
between the two pilots having different information coming from one of the IRU"
But nowhere in the investigation they talk about the importance of having 2 same information on 3 displays
knowing that there is also an auxiliary gyro altitude indicator, they could have use as a third information.

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikiped..._Indicator.png

can some one explain to me why the investigation didnt consider the need of this indicator ?