Thread: Where is my DX10

I have just installed Windows 10 and a new Geforce GTX1050Ti . Now I have in stalled FSX But I do not have check Box for DX10. I have Steve's Fixer and it said can not find DX10. Where did it go???
Thanks Dan
One of the two patches added DX10 preview if I'm not mistaken. Just get FSX Acceleration and they will be installed automatically.
