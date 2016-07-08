Thread: Where is my DX10

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Where is my DX10

    Default Where is my DX10

    I have just installed Windows 10 and a new Geforce GTX1050Ti . Now I have in stalled FSX But I do not have check Box for DX10. I have Steve's Fixer and it said can not find DX10. Where did it go???
    Thanks Dan
    As a P-51 pilot said "She Climbs Like A Home Sick Angel"
    Nothing showing like this example?

    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    One of the two patches added DX10 preview if I'm not mistaken. Just get FSX Acceleration and they will be installed automatically.
    Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
