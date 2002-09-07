Hi
a couple of months right before deciding to buy my next sim FS2020
i still do not understand why some displays in this simulator (and older versions) show this really uncomfortable to watch
perspective (or POV effect ? ) where the image shows you the aircraft's nose very near the camera
but showing the tail like 1 mile away .....
as shown here

left: sim-----------------------------------------------------------------right : real life plane

Click image for larger version.  Name: Sans titre.png  Views: 3  Size: 454.5 KB  ID: 225032

why does the simulators offer this kind of view ?
and it also shows in views like cockpit view, where the yoke shows right before your eyes but the copilot yoke is very far away....

Name: Prepar3D 2016-01-23 20-45-40-68.jpg Views: 15 Size: 50.3 KB