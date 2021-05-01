Hi all,

Have reverted back to P3D V4.5 and for some reason, after taking about 8-10 minutes to load, when i go to place an object in SimDirector, it crashes and freezes and I have to restart the sim, only to have the same problem. Phew - long sentence! Anyway, after looking around on the internet, I found you could delete your generated files or the likes, without knowing that would delete all of my settings! Apart from that, what else can we try to get it to work? When I did delete these files, it worked but all addons were gone. Now I've added addons back in, it doesn't work no more

Let me know of your ideas!