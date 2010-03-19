Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Life in airports and in the sky

    Default Life in airports and in the sky

    How do I get more life ( aircrafts and movements) in the simulators airports and how di I get more traffic in the sky
    Hi, you want to go into the options menu...general.. & click the “traffic” tab.
    There you can increase airport vehicle density...worker density... etc

    Also I’d make sure online functionality is on (see the data tab) and have the aircraft traffic type as “real-time online”

    Regards
    Steve
