Thread: Life in airports and in the sky

How do I get more life ( aircrafts and movements) in the simulators airports and how di I get more traffic in the sky
Hi, you want to go into the options menu...general.. & click the “traffic” tab.
There you can increase airport vehicle density...worker density... etc
Also I’d make sure online functionality is on (see the data tab) and have the aircraft traffic type as “real-time online”
Regards
Steve
