Thread: Lost aircraft of Mike Stone

StoneAir Stumpy Who you calling short? The world's first wide body corporate jet. Can double as a regional jet.

StoneAir Lift King This is my concept of a super sized cargo plane to replace the C-5 Galaxy. A massive aircraft with a two cargo decks. With fully blown flaps, it still needs a substantial runway to take off, but no more so than any other large body aircraft. The concept involves the ability to transport a entire combat unit and all its equipment in a single load.

StoneAir Wind Ride This is my concept of a wide body airliner in the 777/A330 class. It features steeply swept, rear mounted wings, with forward mounted canards for pitch control. It has four high bypass fanjet engines mounted under the wings.

StoneAir Puddle Jumper This is my rendition of a Boeing concept aircraft. The design is intended to satisfy the military's requirement for the ATT (Advanced Theater Transport). Boeing originally considered a true VTOL design, essentially an enlarged Osprey. But that proved impractical and they settled on a STOL design utilizing a tilting main wing.

StoneAir Whisper The StoneAir Whisper is my concept of a medium size passenger jet, in the 737/A320 class. The rear mounted wings are configured to shield the high mounted twin engines from the ground, reducing its noise signature. It is designed for use in inner city and other environments where noise abatement is an issue.

Israeli Air Industry Arava The IAI Arava is a small, yet versatile cargo plane, with excellent short field capability. The Miles Aerovan, of which Israel has used several, is believed to be the basis for this design. The resemblance is pretty obvious.