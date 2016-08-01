Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Lost aircraft of Mike Stone

    Unhappy Lost aircraft of Mike Stone

    Hi, fellow FS9-ers. As you most probably know, Mike Stone's web site became defunct around 2012. Fortunately, you can download a collection of 107 of his creations in one aircraft collection archive file. It was uploaded by Robin Meyerowitz and is available on simviation. However, there are at least 9 aircraft missing from this collection - all FS9 aircraft Mike Stone created around 2011. They are not on any web site - presumably lost for ever! Does anyone have any of these?

    It would be great to make these lost treasures available once more. Here is the original description (from a defunct archive) of the "lost" aircraft:

    StoneAir Stumpy Who you calling short? The world's first wide body corporate jet. Can double as a regional jet. Name: stoneair_stumpy_med.jpeg Views: 0 Size: 8.1 KB
    StoneAir Lift King This is my concept of a super sized cargo plane to replace the C-5 Galaxy. A massive aircraft with a two cargo decks. With fully blown flaps, it still needs a substantial runway to take off, but no more so than any other large body aircraft. The concept involves the ability to transport a entire combat unit and all its equipment in a single load. Name: stoneair_lift_king_med.jpeg Views: 0 Size: 8.7 KB
    StoneAir Wind Ride This is my concept of a wide body airliner in the 777/A330 class. It features steeply swept, rear mounted wings, with forward mounted canards for pitch control. It has four high bypass fanjet engines mounted under the wings. Name: stoneair_wind_rider_med.jpeg Views: 0 Size: 8.0 KB
    StoneAir Puddle Jumper This is my rendition of a Boeing concept aircraft. The design is intended to satisfy the military's requirement for the ATT (Advanced Theater Transport). Boeing originally considered a true VTOL design, essentially an enlarged Osprey. But that proved impractical and they settled on a STOL design utilizing a tilting main wing. Name: stoneair_sa3_med.jpeg Views: 0 Size: 9.4 KB
    StoneAir Whisper The StoneAir Whisper is my concept of a medium size passenger jet, in the 737/A320 class. The rear mounted wings are configured to shield the high mounted twin engines from the ground, reducing its noise signature. It is designed for use in inner city and other environments where noise abatement is an issue. Name: stoneair_sa4_med.jpeg Views: 0 Size: 9.6 KB
    Israeli Air Industry Arava The IAI Arava is a small, yet versatile cargo plane, with excellent short field capability. The Miles Aerovan, of which Israel has used several, is believed to be the basis for this design. The resemblance is pretty obvious. Name: iai_arava_med.jpeg Views: 0 Size: 9.1 KB
    Israel Air Industry Westwind 2 When Rockwell took over the Aero Commander company, they had no desire to continue production of the 1120 Jet Commander, as it competed directly with their own Sabreliner. Israeli Aircraft Industries acquired the rights to the Jet Commander and used it as the basis for the Westwind. They stretched the fuselage, increased the takeoff weight, and equipped it with more powerful engines. The aircraft was highly successful, remaining in production for 20 years, until IAI switched production to the Astra. Name: iai_westwind2_med.jpeg Views: 0 Size: 12.9 KB
