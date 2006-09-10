Hi all,

My theory is if we can find a way to disable SVS in the relevant file (dll perhaps) then the aircraft won't attempt to load SVS therefore we won't get a Ter Err message or a prompt when selecting the aircraft that SVS can't be loaded. I have no desire to get SVS so if we can find a way to remove the Ter Err message, it would be much appreciated. Let me know your thoughts!

Best,

Ralie