Thread: Cub Crafter question/ RPM

Cub Crafter question/ RPM

    I don't fly this plane a lot, but I notice that I get the RPMs into the red even with the throttle barely open. Manifold pressure is at 10 or 11 inches and the RPM counter is continually edging into the red at 2,700+.
    The throttle slider on my joystick is only at about 20 per cent.
    Is this normal or is there some engine adjustment that I'm missing on the aircraft? (Or does the throttle have to be recalibrated for each aircraft?)
    There is a propeller control on the xCub, if you look to the left of the cockpit.
    Flight Simmer since 2001 - Host of Flight Sim School, a YouTube channel that teaches newcomers to MSFS all the details they need to enjoy the game at it's fullest.
