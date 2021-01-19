Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FS 2020 Just Won't Start Up

    who4ever
    I downloaded and installed the standard version, from the MS Store, onto a newly purchased 1TB SSD hard drive I bought just for this. I open the program in the start menu. I allow the MS Store Package Dependency Installer to make changes. Now it crawls at a snails pace. I get the warning that my system does not meet requirements and there may be errors. OK it. I get the X Box, OSOBO , Blacksnake and copyright windows. Get up to Welcome Set Your Experience. In a sub window, it checks for updates. This is where it happens. I get up to New Scenery, with the blue bar at the bottom half way across and then it just shuts off. I uninstalled it and reinstalled it again and actually its worse than the first time. The first time I at least got up to a window where it wanted me to set some preferences but I don't reach there anymore. Yes, I know, my Graphics card is below the requirements, but I would have at least thought the program would load and run, just with poor graphics. If I wasn't happy, then I would look into a new card. But I would hate to sink a few hundred dollars into a card and it still doesn't work. Is there anything I can do?

    Thanks, Dave
    g7rta
    What are your specs? (inc the GPU?) & which version of Won10 do you have? Could your firewall be blocking it?
    What you could have done was to sign up for XBOX game pass for one month.. costing £1 / $1 so you could have tried it out.
    Too late now of course. All depends on your system specs etc

    Regards
    Steve
