I've been trying to install a couple of DC9's but getting the error in the title above. I know this is a very old problem but having read back the problem was never really resolved. At least, not in my case.

Yes, they're FS2002 models but alongside these I have another FS2002 DC9 which functions perfectly. I also have a number of other FS2002 models (an ATR42, for example) but these DC9's are the only ones I'm having problems with.

Why am I using FS2002's I hear you asking. It's because I want to populate my Spanish airports with Iberia and Aviaco aircraft of that vintage and there are precious few of those around built for FSX or even FS2004. So it's Hobson's choice.

Now here's the conundrum, my DC9 that works is a SGA model but the ones that don't are VANS. BUT, on checking, I find the model file in the SGA aircraft is actually the same model file that's in the VANS aircraft.

All the rest of the components, panel, air file, etc, etc seem to be ok. I have thumbnails in the texture folders.

Does anyone know the answer, please?

Many thanks.

Allan