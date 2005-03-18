Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Climbing Over a Front

  1. Today, 02:28 PM #1
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,781

    Default Climbing Over a Front

    Climbing up to our cruise altitude on our way from San Francisco (KSFO) to Honolulu (PHNL) in a Qantas 747-8i up ahead we see a weather front extending all across the horizon. There's no way around it.

    The tops look to be above our current altitude and the radar looks bad. Will our climb get us up to the clear air "on top" before we hit the leading edge wall of clouds with embedded turbulence and who knows what other kinds of bad stuff?

    The cool thing here is this front was actual RW weather imported by FS2020 and was shown in this position on RW weather forecast maps for this routing. Super cool!

    [click on the shots for a full screen view]

    ATC has just cleared us to FL280 enroute to our final cruise altitude of FL390. Up ahead there's a wall to wall front.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: F1.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 153.1 KB  ID: 225004

    Click image for larger version.  Name: F2.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 123.2 KB  ID: 225005

    All that red on the weather radar is not good. Visually eyeballing things from where we're at we can see we're currently below the tops as we come up on FL220 and 280 kind of looks like its going to put us right in them.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: F3.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 191.3 KB  ID: 225006

    Click image for larger version.  Name: F4.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 114.9 KB  ID: 225007

    Click image for larger version.  Name: F5.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 119.0 KB  ID: 225008

    ATC just gave us FL390. The race is on to get above this. The radar shows about 25 miles to the leading edge.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: F6.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 194.1 KB  ID: 225009

    Click image for larger version.  Name: F7.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 296.3 KB  ID: 225010

    Passing FL280 looks like we're just going to top things
    Click image for larger version.  Name: F8.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 173.8 KB  ID: 225013

    On top with some room to spare crossing the the front. Smooth sailing from here.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: F9.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 150.9 KB  ID: 225011

    Click image for larger version.  Name: F10.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 133.1 KB  ID: 225012
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 03:21 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:30 PM #2
    darrenvox's Avatar
    darrenvox
    darrenvox is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    CYXU
    Posts
    5,904

    Default

    wow nice
    WJA221, BFL0200, ASA2703
    http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
    http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
    https://discord.gg/6d5V7Qu << <<<fs9 discord
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:06 PM #3
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    17,401

    Default

    You got lucky getting atop of the front Bill. Nice work.
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Repeate Communication Sequences in ATC, Over and Over and Over and Over . . .
    By pdmike in forum FS2002
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 08-22-2006, 11:41 AM
  2. Bf-110G-2 over Western Front over daylight sun
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:55 AM
  3. YAK 3 over the eastern front
    By Aviation_Freak in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:43 AM
  4. Pic over Utah, thought this shot was cool. And one out the front door
    By Sonar5 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-26-2002, 04:11 AM
  5. Climbing over Lisbona
    By alrux in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-14-2002, 09:01 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules