Multipanel auto pilot does not work, buttons do not light up
I have installed, uninstalled, and reinstalled the Logitech panels plugin. My radio panel works; when I change frequencies on the panel, the frequencies also change in the cockpit radio panel. But the multipanel is only partially functional. The flap lever and trim wheel work. The display lights up and shows the AP setting (HDG; VS, etc.). But the various buttons below the display, for AP and so on, are dark. They've never been illuminated. I realized they weren't working the other day when I tried to set a heading and nothing happened. I assume this is a software/driver issue.
I followed the driver installation instructions to the letter, as far as the letters took me, which seemingly wasn't far enough.
First step: visit the website and download the "latest drivers and software" for my OS. Did that.
Step two: "With device(s) disconnected "follow the onscreen instructions to complete the installation." Well I never got to that step because when I downloaded the drivers, a little window an image of a cockpit instrument panel appeared, with a clickable "finish" box. I clicked that box and the little window disappeared; there were no follow-on, onscreen instructions.
So what's going on with this? Anybody?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
