Hi guys,

can anyone suggest how to make variable (A:STRUCT EYEPOINT DYNAMIC ANGLE,degrees) to work? how to put those angle numbers?

.. and also, can anyone suggest, how to make work (>K:AXIS_PAN_TILT)?
If I put simple script:
(A:IS SLEW ACTIVE,bool) ! if{ (>K:EYEPOINT_RIGHT) }
the viewpoint moves to right, but if I put:
(A:IS SLEW ACTIVE,bool) ! if{ 10 (>K:AXIS_PAN_TILT) }
the viewpoint wont tilt. how come?

thanks for explaining
ML