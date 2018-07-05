I have just built a new pc and installed win10 and FSX Deluxe Gold Edition. So far, so good. FSX seems to run OK. Now I want to install the Acceleration disc. Insert the disc and run the Setup.exe file. The disc spins and installs without a hitch EXCEPT it never stops and asks for the license key. Then when I start up FSX it errors out and says it cannot validate the install (no surprise since it never got the key). Does anyone know how to correct this problem?
Thanks