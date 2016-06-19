Cessna won't fly with TrackIR
The Cessna 152 became unflyable today, and TrackIR--which I'd been using without problems for a week--seemed to have caused the problem. First, I noticed that I couldn't get much power when trying to climb. Actually no power with full throttle on my throttle quadrant and fuel mixture set to auto in the sim. When I restarted the flight, on the runway, with the engine running, the engine died. So using my mouse, I primed it and hit the start button. The engine started, the prop started turning, and then the engine cut out. All this while I was using TrackIR.
Next, I exited out of MSFS, exited TrackIR, restarted MSFS, and started the same flight again. This time, no problem.
So it would appear that TrackIR had some sort of conflict with MSFS. Has anybody run into this? Does anybody have an idea why this would happen?
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
