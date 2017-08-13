It happened to me today in the Skyhawk, trying to cross Greenland. When the windshield started icing up, I thought it was a cute touch to the graphics. When the pitot system failed and engine started losing power and I couldn't find the handle for the carb heat, things got very interesting. No carb heat and the pitot heat switch appears to be a dummy.

For awhile, it looked like I was going to mush down onto a glacier, but I managed to hold her up long enough to get down to lower terrain and the problems started clearing up.

Nothing like this ever happened in fs9.