Thread: Cessna 152 won't start

    Aptosflier
    Cessna 152 won't start

    I cannot start the plane all of a sudden. Fuel mixture is set to 100 percent (all the way in). I prime the engine, click on start. The prop turns for a bit and then quits. I've set the plane for unlimited fuel, so the tank's not dry. I noticed something weird going on when I trying to practice landings. I'd take off, full throttle, and the plane just died. I've checked my throttle quadrant controls; plenty of responsiveness there. Anybody have an idea what might be causing this. It's new.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    djfierce
    What method are you using to start the aircraft?

    Have you tried ctrl+e?
    - James

    Intel i7-10700F 2.9 gigahertz - 16GB Memory DDR4 3000 megahertz - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB - 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD - Windows 10
    w64jif
    Fuel valve open? located between pilot and passenger seat, near the front floor.
    Aptosflier
    What method are you using to start the aircraft?

    Have you tried ctrl+e?
    The problem isn't the plane. It all of a sudden, it seems to be with TrackIR. I "flew" without it, just using the hat switch and everything worked. Then I tried to take off with TrackIR, and the engine died. Weird.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
