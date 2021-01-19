Thread: Cessna 152 won't start

Cessna 152 won't start
I cannot start the plane all of a sudden. Fuel mixture is set to 100 percent (all the way in). I prime the engine, click on start. The prop turns for a bit and then quits. I've set the plane for unlimited fuel, so the tank's not dry. I noticed something weird going on when I trying to practice landings. I'd take off, full throttle, and the plane just died. I've checked my throttle quadrant controls; plenty of responsiveness there. Anybody have an idea what might be causing this. It's new.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
Bookmarks