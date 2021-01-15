Skyward Air is a Friendly virtual airline with attention to detail. Our staff have spent the last year developing and testing our virtual airline experience for you the pilot. If your looking for a fun laid back Virtual Airline to Fly with we are the one for you.
ABOUT SKYWARD AIR
We are a community of pilots who love to fly. While we fully understand the place for “ultra-realistic” virtual airlines that require check rides, pilot exams, strict adherence to defined schedules and aircraft assignments, we are not that type of VA. Turn on the computer, pick a flight, fly the flight plan, land well and file a PIREP; simple, fun, enjoyable.
OUR FLEET
Skyward Air has a diverse variety of Aircraft from 737's to 777's you will find something that you love to fly.
Our Dispatch System
Our dispatch system utliizes the highly reviewed IcrewV4 crew system to dispatch flights and track them with our SMARTCars program.
Our Ranks
Skyward Air utilizes a standard rank system with new pilots starting out as new hires and with accumulated hours you climb to first officer up to Senior Captain as the highest rank you can get in our system.
Our Growth Model
Because Skyward air is fictional, we are not restricted to real world standards for growing (or shrinking)based on a counter part.
The Skyward Air Virtual website, crew portal, dispatch system is always under constant improvement. We are always looking for way to improve our experience for our pilots.
And Much More!
https://skywardairvirtual.com
Bookmarks