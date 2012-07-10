Here are some shots of taking off into rain. As we accelerate down the runway the raindrops on the windscreen turn to streaks, then initially climbing in IMC we breakout above the clouds and see a rainbow.

[click on the images for a larger view]

Click image for larger version.  Name: RT2.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 188.8 KB  ID: 224972

Click image for larger version.  Name: RT1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 152.4 KB  ID: 224973

Click image for larger version.  Name: RT3.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 244.6 KB  ID: 224974

Click image for larger version.  Name: RT4.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 123.5 KB  ID: 224975

Click image for larger version.  Name: RT5.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 72.1 KB  ID: 224976

Click image for larger version.  Name: RT6.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 226.3 KB  ID: 224977

Click image for larger version.  Name: RT7.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 59.7 KB  ID: 224978

Click image for larger version.  Name: RT8.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 262.2 KB  ID: 224979

Click image for larger version.  Name: RT9.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 119.6 KB  ID: 224980

Click image for larger version.  Name: RT10.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 111.0 KB  ID: 224981