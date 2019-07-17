Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: move fs2020 from d to c

  1. Today, 11:54 AM #1
    michalis66
    Default move fs2020 from d to c

    I have written it to hard drive d how can I move it to c?
  2. Today, 03:38 PM #2
    JSkorna
    Default

    Uninstall it from d and reinstall it to c.
